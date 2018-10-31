V Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.
IEF opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
