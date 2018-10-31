V Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 36.7% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at $40,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

