USA Technologies (USAT) & PAR Technology (PAR) Head to Head Comparison

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) and PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get USA Technologies alerts:

This table compares USA Technologies and PAR Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies $104.09 million 3.28 -$1.85 million ($0.02) -284.50 PAR Technology $232.60 million 1.23 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

USA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAR Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for USA Technologies and PAR Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 PAR Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

USA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.41%. Given USA Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USA Technologies is more favorable than PAR Technology.

Profitability

This table compares USA Technologies and PAR Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies -8.83% 3.60% 2.30% PAR Technology -3.79% -1.39% -0.82%

Risk & Volatility

USA Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of USA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of PAR Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of PAR Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USA Technologies beats PAR Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment's hardware offerings include POS terminals, tablets, kitchen systems utilizing printers and/or video monitors, and food safety monitoring and task management hardware products; and software offerings comprise front-of-store POS software applications, operations management software applications, and enterprise software applications for content management and business intelligence. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment offers intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications; satellite operation, management, and maintenance; and management technology/systems services to the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.