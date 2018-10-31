US Concrete Inc (USCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

US Concrete stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $86.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.40 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,755.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Kunz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,306.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $424,178 and have sold 390 shares valued at $17,846. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Concrete by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,101,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 446.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 561,405 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in US Concrete in the second quarter valued at about $11,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in US Concrete by 1,816.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

