Universal Logistics (ULH) PT Lowered to $34.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULH. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of ULH opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $264,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $354,791.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

