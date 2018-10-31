Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

