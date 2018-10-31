Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Hits $7.69 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Universa has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $424,251.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00242368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.97 or 0.09558510 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

