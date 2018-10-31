UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $207.80 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $248.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,568 shares of company stock worth $21,128,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.