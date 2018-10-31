United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.17, but opened at $26.36. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 2451880 shares.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

