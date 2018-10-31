United States Lime & Minerals Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

USLM traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 15,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797. The company has a market cap of $423.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.96. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

USLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

