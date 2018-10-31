United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Stake in TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,748,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 11,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 896,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 656,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,634,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,658,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

TERP stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.95. TerraForm Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $179.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TerraForm Power Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TerraForm Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

TerraForm Power Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.