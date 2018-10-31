United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €64.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. equinet set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

ETR UTDI opened at €35.82 ($41.65) on Monday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

