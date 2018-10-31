United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) versus Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) Head-To-Head Review

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Get United Financial Bancorp alerts:

United Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Financial Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

United Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Financial Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given United Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Financial Bancorp $269.65 million 2.96 $54.61 million $1.12 13.93 Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.86 $1.46 million N/A N/A

United Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of United Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Financial Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Financial Bancorp 19.27% 8.56% 0.84% Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.68% 0.79%

Summary

United Financial Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans, marine floor plan loans, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides various financial advisory services. It has 53 banking offices, 64 ATMs, and 7 loan production offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Rockville Financial, Inc. and changed its name to United Financial Bancorp, Inc. in April 2014. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for United Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.