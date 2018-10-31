United Continental (UAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental (NYSE:UAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America increased their target price on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie raised United Continental from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens raised United Continental from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.38.

Get United Continental alerts:

NYSE UAL opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,434,000. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,688,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.