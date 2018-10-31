United Continental (UAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Continental (NYSE:UAL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America increased their target price on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie raised United Continental from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens raised United Continental from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on United Continental from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.38.
NYSE UAL opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,434,000. Ashler Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,688,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Continental
United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.