United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,911 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the September 28th total of 505,012 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCFC shares. BidaskClub cut United Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 1,110,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 616,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 156,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.