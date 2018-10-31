United Community Banks (UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

United Community Banks stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

