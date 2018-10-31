United Community Banks, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 944,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,110,000 after purchasing an additional 823,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 492,017 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,458,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,401,000 after purchasing an additional 394,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 601,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

