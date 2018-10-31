Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Unique Fabricating had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.73%.

UFAB opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unique Fabricating presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

