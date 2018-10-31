Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) will post sales of $44.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.71 million. Unique Fabricating reported sales of $41.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year sales of $181.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $182.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.98 million, with estimates ranging from $187.10 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unique Fabricating.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

UFAB stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

