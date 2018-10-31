Union Bankshares (UBSH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Brean Capital

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Brean Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ UBSH opened at $33.70 on Monday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $122,150. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Union Bankshares by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

