Unilever N.V. (UL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4487 per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of UL opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $58.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

