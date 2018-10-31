Under Armour (UA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

UA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 319,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,419. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of -0.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

