Under Armour (UA) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.126-5.176 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,419. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95 and a beta of -0.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.06.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

