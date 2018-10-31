Under Armour (UA) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37 and a beta of -0.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,151.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $2,361,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17,566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 499,942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

