UMB Bank N A MO Has $44.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,530.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,086.87 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $38,986,448. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

