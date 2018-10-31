Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,218. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 3,750 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $287,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,774. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.