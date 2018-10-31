UGAIN Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, UGAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One UGAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243134 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.09507916 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

Buying and Selling UGAIN

UGAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

