UDR (UDR) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.96 for the period. UDR also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.43%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3323 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In related news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,229 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.