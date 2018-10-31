UDR (UDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3323 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,669 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,773 shares of company stock worth $4,545,229. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

