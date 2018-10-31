UBS Group Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Yandex (YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a $43.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,092. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 2.54. Yandex has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Yandex had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.