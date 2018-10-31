UBS Group Lowers Electronic Arts (EA) Price Target to $138.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $166.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $133.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $116.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 270,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $89.12 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $3,280,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,655. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

