UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (UBSFY) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR in a research note issued on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. ValuEngine cut UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

UBISOFT Entmt S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

