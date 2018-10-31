U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.