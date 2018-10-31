Twitter (TWTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $35,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $22,234,266.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,684,204 shares in the company, valued at $54,888,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,142,686 shares of company stock worth $126,249,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Twitter by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

