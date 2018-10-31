TWIST (TWIST) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. TWIST has a total market cap of $0.00 and $12,039.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TWIST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TWIST has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TWIST alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.02434450 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012268 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000406 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003481 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000674 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About TWIST

TWIST (TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. TWIST’s total supply is 214,669,477 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network . TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TWIST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TWIST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TWIST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.