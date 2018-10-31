Truegame Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $39,373.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.73 or 0.09507022 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.