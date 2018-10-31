Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Compass Point set a $15.00 price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $2,707,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 84.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 66.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

