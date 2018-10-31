Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$190.70 million. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial upgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

