Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) Insider Lauri Shanahan Buys 3,016 Shares

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) insider Lauri Shanahan purchased 3,016 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.80 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,572.80 ($23,101.28).
Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up A$0.34 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$15.12 ($10.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has a one year low of A$11.79 ($8.36) and a one year high of A$18.09 ($12.83).
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
