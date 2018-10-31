Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) Insider Lauri Shanahan Buys 3,016 Shares

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) insider Lauri Shanahan purchased 3,016 shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.80 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,572.80 ($23,101.28).

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up A$0.34 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$15.12 ($10.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has a one year low of A$11.79 ($8.36) and a one year high of A$18.09 ($12.83).

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

