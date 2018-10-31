TransUnion (TRU) Stake Lessened by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.14% of TransUnion worth $18,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $318,495.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,456.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

TRU stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,342. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

