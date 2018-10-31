Traders Sell Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Traders sold shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $126.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $261.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.26 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $52.69

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,789 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,583 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,526,000 after acquiring an additional 372,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,809,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.