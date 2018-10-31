Traders Sell Shares of Echostar (SATS) on Strength (SATS)

Traders sold shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $2.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $122.21 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Echostar had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Echostar traded up $1.14 for the day and closed at $39.37

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.50 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Echostar by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Echostar by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Echostar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Echostar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

