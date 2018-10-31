Traders Sell Boeing (BA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on strength during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $345.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $456.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.57 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boeing had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Boeing traded up $4.95 for the day and closed at $354.86Specifically, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

