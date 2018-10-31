Traders Buy Shares of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after Leerink Swann lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $141.00. $66.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.32 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Zimmer Biomet had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Zimmer Biomet traded down ($0.71) for the day and closed at $114.58

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 44,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

