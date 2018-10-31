Traders Buy Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $333.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $124.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $208.38 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $104.59

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2516 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 69,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

