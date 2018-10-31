Traders Buy iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $31.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.08 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares TIPS Bond ETF had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $109.09

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,915 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,656,000 after buying an additional 511,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,951,000 after buying an additional 284,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,435,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,503,000 after buying an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,771,000 after buying an additional 4,257,533 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

