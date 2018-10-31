Traders Buy Clorox (CLX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $192.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.02 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Clorox had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Clorox traded down ($4.37) for the day and closed at $148.45

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Get Clorox alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $56,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.