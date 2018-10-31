Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $93.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $967,671.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
