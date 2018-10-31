Tractor Supply (TSCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $93.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $967,671.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

