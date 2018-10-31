TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $821.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of -0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 87,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven C. Lockard sold 51,795 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,448,706.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,125.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,624,469 shares of company stock worth $71,590,418. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

