TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TOWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on TowneBank and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 70.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.